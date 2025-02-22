Tapsee Pannu Set Glam Goals In A Cat Eyeliner, Feathered Brows And Rust Lips

Tapsee Pannu looked like a million bucks as she dolled up and got caught on camera wearing an bronzed glam look with eye catching elements like her statement eyeliner, rust toned lips and her face framing curls.

Tapsee Pannu made sure to give all the beauty girls of Bollywood a run for their money by get glam in true bronzed babe style. The Dunki actress ravishing visage was nothing short of stunning and it went up a few notches with her intricate natural curls done up in a messy bun with a bunch of fringes left loose around her face to frame it to perfection.

If Tapsee's hair game was slaying, then how could her makeup fall far behind. The 37-year-old actress looked utterly gorgeous in her fresh and dewy skin, effortlessly done feathered brows, a wash of warm bronzer swept across her eyelids, a statement black cat eyeliner defining her eyes, mascara laden fluttery lashes, contour laden chiseled cheeks and jawline. Tapsee finished off the beauty look with the right rust lip colour to add the ideal warm nude colour to her face.

Tapsee Pannu's latest beauty outing was declared an epic hit featuring a cat eyeliner and rust nude toned lip colour.

