Real Life Rapunzel Aliia Nasyrova Holds The Guinness World Record For The Longest Hair

This Real Life Rapunzel Holds The World Record For The Longest Hair

Everybody loves long tresses. Be it your older sister and mother or Hollywood stars like Sofia Vergara, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian. They've all made a case for long locks. Not more than this real life rapunzel, though. Slovakia's Aliia Nasyrova is naturally blessed with hair that's so long, it has won her a record. Officially measuring 8 feet and 5.3 inches, Aliia has found fame in the Guinness World Record book. Aliia's hair is officially declared as the longest hair on a living person (female) on the set of GWR's Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record. The official Instagram Page of GWR shared a video of Aliia, where she showcased her exceptionally long hair.

As per the official Guinness World Record site, Aliia Nasyrova is 5 feet 4 inches (165 cm) tall, which makes her hair over 3 feet (about 92 cm) longer than her height. Combining the length of her hair and total height beats the world's tallest living man Sultan Kosen, whose height is 8 feet 1 inch.

In a conversation with GWR, Aliia Nasyrova expressed her hope that her record can "inspire people to enjoy human beauty and be natural." Aliia added, "I hope my story will inspire readers to love their natural beauty. I am a painter and I believe that every person is beautiful, even if they look different." The 35-year-old, who works as a graphic illustrator as well as a long hair model, shared how she takes care of her hair. When asked if she ever cuts her tresses, Aliia Nasyrova revealed that to maintain the strength and health of her hair, she trims it every now and then. She further added that her mother and grandmother always had long hair.

She also shared that apart from trimming her tresses, Aliia washes it once a week and it takes her 30 minutes to do so. Moreover, she refrains from using heat completely and lets her hair dry out naturally, which by the way can take up to 24 hours.

