Nicole Kidman's Backless Black Gown Has Risque Written All Over It

Nicole Kidman is the ultimate fashion queen who reigns the red carpet moments like a conqueror. When it comes to getting dressed in one of the prettiest best for the red carpet, the Hollywood star checks all the right boxes for making a show-stopping entry. Recently, at the grand premiere of her upcoming series Expat, she truly amped up red carpet style and we took notes. Nicole left the fashion world spellbound as she spun black magic with her risque number; an all-black slinky gown with a sweetheart-style cowl neckline. The backless detailing and thigh-high slit added to the risque element of her ensemble. With spaghetti straps, the outfit featured a little trail sweeping behind her. Nicole added the dazzle to her monochrome look by carrying minimal diamond danglers. For glam, Nicole sided with a copper-toned cat-eye look with no-wing eyeliner. Bushy brows and glossy pink lips helped her in keeping her look minimal. She left her middle parted hair open and styled it with wavy ends.

Nicole Kidman's appearance at the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) 2023 was no different. She seems to be in love with strict monochrome looks, as Nicole picked an all-black Coperni ensemble. For the occasion, she slipped into a sleek, firm-fitted gown, featuring a deep V-plunging neckline. The dramatic cut-outs on either side of the midriff region turned out to be the highlight of her ensemble. It was held together by a metallic triangular embellishment in the middle that attached the bikini-inspired bustier to the long skirt. A silver choker-chain neckpiece, small diamond hoop earrings and statement silver rings added all the leftover sparkle.

At the premiere of Special Ops: Lioness, Nicole Kidman wore yet another black gown. The stunning creation by Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, featured a daring giant cut-out at the midriff. With a chic halter neckline and a delicate floral detail above the chest, the gown grabbed all the limelight. It highlighted the ruched pattern around the bustier, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a thigh-high slit. A sheer fabric attached to her neckline formed an elegant trail. A tulle evening gloves gave her look a final touch. Nicole kept her look minimal by ditching the accessories. She pulled her hair into a low ponytail, with some strands strategically left free to frame her face. The look was completed with on-point soft pink glam and wispy lashes.

Nicole Kidman's red carpet wardrobe deserves your special attention.