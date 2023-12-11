Mukti Mohan Looked Every Bit A Dreamy December Bride In A Beautiful Pastel Lehenga To Marry Kunal Thakur

Mukti Mohan Looked Every Bit A Dreamy December Bride In A Pastel Lehenga

It can officially be considered the year for dreamy affairs and as we move closer to the year end, we see a bit more of them. Well, congratulations are in order for dancer-slash-actor Mukti Mohan and Animal actor Kunal Thakur as they tied the knot recently. It was truly no less than an ethereal affair with wedding fashion quotient at its peak. The refreshing realness is reflected beautifully with a perfect blend of pastels. The couple shared their intimate wedding ceremony pictures on Instagram and posted, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife." High on love and fashion, the couple looked dreamy as they complemented each other in beautiful wedding attire. Mukti made for a beautiful bride in a gorgeous pastel lehenga that was adorned with intricate traditional embroidery. The dark contrasting details on the number added a stunning edge to her look. Kunal complemented her in an ivory sherwani that was paired with a red scarf.

Well, that's not all. Mukti took the minimal route to complete her look. She looked beautiful with a dewy minimal glam featuring tints of pink. Fluttery lashes, coral lips and a fresh glam look perfectly sealed the beauty deal. Her choice of traditional heavy-duty jewellery accentuated her look in no time.

