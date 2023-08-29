Mindy Kaling Celebrated Her Birthday With A 24-Hour Girl's Trip To Vegas To Watch Beyonce Perform

Mindy Kaling turned a year older and celebrated with a trip

For some, birthdays are just another day on the calendar. For others, it's the reason for everybody around you to stop their lives as they know it and celebrate the gift that you are. Mindy Kaling definitely falls in the latter category. The comedy writer and creator celebrated her birthday on June 24 but now shared what her party plans looked like on Instagram. In her latest post on the platform, Mindy shared that when it came to planning her usual birthday dinner with her friends, she asked them if they could skip it in favour of a girl's getaway to Vegas to watch Beyonce perform instead. In the caption, she said, "A few months ago my friends asked where I wanted to go to dinner for my birthday and I said "Could we go to Vegas to see @Beyoncé instead?". And because they are such nice friends they allowed me to make the Renaissance Tour a little bit about me! Thanks Jay Brown for the seats, @jonathansimkhai for the head-to-toe lewk. And @wynnlasvegas, @clairejenkins7 for organizing, and of course my amazing pals @blanekidaneshow @sleonard524 @parisaj @jaimeleeusc @dulariamin for this incredible 24 hours (and my sick Prada gift - don't deserve it but will take it!). There are two Virgos I love: my son Spencer and Beyoncé Knowles. The Renaissance Tour is just outrageous. My inner Beyoncé Pad Thai shone through. Thanks Vegas! We love you!"

It started with Mindy Kaling and her five friends posing in front of their chartered jet before they took off for Vegas.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mindykaling

Birthdays wouldn't be complete without presents and Mindy's came from the Prada store, no less. Here she looks pleasantly surprised as she opened her new Prada bag. We're sure it'll look good in Mindy's already large designer bag collection, as seen from her Louis Vuitton bag behind her.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mindykaling

Of course their trip included plenty of delicious food. The gang headed to Casa Playa, a coastal Mexican restaurant, for their pit stop.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mindykaling

The birthday girl Mindy Kaling may not have had a cake to cut or candles to blow off but she did have a thrilling dessert which revealed itself after a sugar cone was lit and melted down.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mindykaling

Finally, the highlight of the night came from the Beyonce concert, the very reason that the group came to Vegas for.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mindykaling

There's also a stylish picture of Mindy posing with her friends in their concert fits.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mindykaling

The next time your friends plan a birthday dinner, tell them you'd like to go for a birthday weekend instead just like Mindy Kaling did.

