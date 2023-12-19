Shah Rukh Khan's Casual Chic Jacket And Dance Moves Are The Stylish Highlights Of His Dunki Promotions

It is safe to say that it is Shah Rukh Khan's world, and we are just living in it. From his formula of romance to his incredible style, King Khan has effortlessly made us swoon with his every appearance. The actor is now gearing up for another upcoming movie Dunki, which is slated to release on December 21. Recently, at the promotions of Dunki in Dubai, apart from his cool dance moves, what really grabbed the attention was his casually chic style, not to mention his moves in his throwback to the song Chaiya Chaiya. Shah Rukh Khan's love for monochrome has been quite evident and yet again, he made a case for the same in a layered look. He kept it absolutely simple yet stunning in a lowkey style that was comprised of greys and blues. He paired a blue pullover with a charcoal grey jacket and matching denims. His unmatched charisma and shades were the only things he needed to leave us all awestruck.

Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant fan service is not just limited to his cinematic performances but his fashion game has always served as motivation to style lovers. His casually cool style has never failed to impress. Previously, he donned a simple yet chic look to meet David Beckham. The classic combination of black and denim never fails to leave an appealing impression. The actor looked stunning in a monochrome t-shirt, paired with denims. His black beaded necklace added an extra edge to the overall style.

Shah Rukh Khan's cool style is perfect to make a statement.