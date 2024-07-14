In Chic Swim Looks, Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Pednekar Enjoyed 'Sunshine And Sundaes' In Style

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar Take Thier Vacay Sundaes Seriously

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar are making the best of their Sunday afternoon. The Thank You For Coming actress was seen out and about on her latest holiday with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. The sister duo, that has been often been compared to the Kardashian sisters for their chic as ever sartorial choices, never fail to deliver a winning look. Then how could they not give us yet another vacation swimwear OOTD.

Bhumi has been having the most chic summer getaway with her sister Samiksha. The two musketeers have been making their way into our hearts with their beachwear on their recent vacation trail. Samiksha recently share a post on her Instagram handle worded, "sunshine & sundaes" along with a sparkles emoji which shows her and Bhumi having the time of their livew gorging on mouth-watering scoops of ice cream sundaes.

Bhumi sported a crochet blush and ivory-hued bikini top with frilled sleeves and an ivory crochet cover-up over her nude brown bikini bottoms. Samiksha went for a colourful botanical print monokini with frilled sleeves, like her sister with a tie-up detail on the neckline. She teamed it with a beige linen cover-up that she wore with a woven basket hat in a light-biscuit colour.

As for their accessories, Bhumi picked a pair of gold-rimmed Celine sunglasses, a pair of chunky gold hoops, and a bunch of layered chokers and necklaces in gold, diamonds and silver. Bhumi even wore a wind-up style gold bracelet on her wrist and a woven basket bag with a tan strap on her shoulder. Samiksha on the contrary, kept her accessory game simple with a pair of brown-tinted oval aviator sunglasses, gold-toned earrings, a yellow sapphire ring set in gold on and a tan handbag.

The duo went for sleek open tresses that made both their hair game score points. On the makeup front, they sported fresh skin, defined brows, and nude lippies to coordinate their vacay looks together perfectly.

Only Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha can pull off such a chic holiday avatar while relishing their ice creams on a Sunday afternoon.

