If Barbie Attended An Indian Wedding, She'd Look As Fabulous As Sayani Gupta In A Pink Saree With Pearls

The pink palette has often radiated a playful and effortless vibe and Sayani Gupta's recent take on Barbiecore is making us take all the fashion notes. The Four More Shots Please! actress has a penchant towards well put-together silhouettes. From her pool-ready looks to her festive staples, it has always been a fashionable affair. Recently, Sayani turned to a beautiful powder-pink saree to give a retro spin to the Barbiecore trend. Just when we thought we have seen enough of it, the actress joined the bandwagon in the most stunning way. Her traditional look came with a chic contemporary strapless blouse that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. What really added a retro touch to the look were those extravagant pearl accessories. To accentuate it, she opted for a retro-inspired side hairstyle.

Also Read: On Her Greek Vacation, Diet Sabya Approves Sayani Gupta's "OG Birks And Socks Girl" Status

Seizing each day with her fashion capabilities, Sayani Gupta's strong style sensibilities have truly made space in the fashion sphere. Previously, the actress spread her ethnic elegance in a beautiful drape. The gorgeous Raw Mango tissue saree featured the right tone of gold that was enough to sparkle. She paired it with a deep maroon blouse that came with embroidered details along the neckline. Her festive glam was set right with a red lip and the gajra was indeed a winner.

Also Read: The Highlight Of Sayani Gupta's Denmark Trip Was A Visit To The Lousiana Museum Of Modern Art

Trust Sayani Gupta and her ethnic fashion choices to leave you awestruck.