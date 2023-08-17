Here's Your Chance To Stay At Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's California Beach House For One Day

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list their Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb

At some point, we have all dreamed about living like celebrities do. What if we told you that now, you can do just that; at least for a night? After Gwyneth Paltrow, it is Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who are listing their home for the public to stay in. On Mila's birthday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the listing of their Santa Barbara beach house in California on Airbnb. The latest in the slew of celebrity-hosted homestays, the Hollywood couple is all set to open the doors of their plush beach house to privileged guests offering a one-day stay. In an Instagram video, Ashton said, "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach." He posted, "It's not the craziest idea I've had...stay with us at our beach house and leave like we're old buds!"

A serene getaway is a great way to rejuvenate and in a celebrity house, it's a cherry on top. Ashton and Mila's gorgeous seaside escape is steps away from the beach, where one can indulge in a breathtaking view of crashing waves amidst an aesthetic setting. Listed on Airbnb, the waterfront house can accommodate up to four guests, who will be personally welcomed by the couple.

The guesthouse offers a beautiful view of the Santa Ynez mountains and boasts two bedrooms, one bed and a bathroom. The well-decorated guesthouse has a subtle colour theme with a blend of soothing blues and pristine whites.

The beach nearby is a secluded spot to head to and one can also indulge in hiking for physical activity. Enjoy local bites too as recommended by the couple on the listing platform. The couple has even offered to capture some content together to commemorate the stay.

If you ever wanted to know how it feels to live like a celebrity, now is the time.

Source: Airbnb