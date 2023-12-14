Bradley Cooper And His Daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper Made An Adorable Red Carpet Style Statement

When Bradley Cooper makes an appearance on the red carpet, it is absolutely a fashionable affair. With his unbeatable charisma, he makes sure to give fashion fanatics a run for their money. This was once again the case as he posed at the premiere of Maestro with his adorable 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The dad and daughter duo made a super cute statement on the red carpet and their style was equally appealing. Bradley Cooper looked dapper in a chic black suit that was paired with a white shirt underneath. The half jacket and the tie added a classy edge to his look. His daughter is a true fashionista in the making as she looked beautiful in a a long leopard-print dress that came with a flowy pattern and puffed sleeves, which was perfectly appropriate for a little girl. The father-daughter duo indeed took over the fashion sphere in with their incredible style.

Also Read: Irina Shayk Stuns On The Beaches Of The Bahamas In A Fabulous Patterned Swimsuit

It is not just their red carpet style, their casual fashion is equally chic. Previously, the father-daughter duo was seen dishing out some cute fashion inspiration when they headed out together. In chic casuals, they made an incredible statement. Bradley looked cool in a printed round T-shirt, paired with dark blue denims. His daughter looked absolutely adorable in a pink midi dress that came with a chic printed style.

Bradley Cooper and his daughter are ultimate style goals