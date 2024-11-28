<i>Euphoria</i> Actress Barbie Ferreira's Weight Loss Has Elicited Reactions That She Looks Like A Whole New Person

American actress and model Barbie Ferreira, who rose to fame by essaying the role of Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria back in 2019, has been making her way into headlines yet again. This time, the 27-year-old actress has stolen the limelight for loosing oodles of weight in a short period of time. This has gotten her fans, followers and internet-goers talking about her possible Ozempic usage which may have been used to shed the extra kilos.

In the past, Barbie Ferreira has been a body positivity advocate and has spoken out against the fashion industry labelling women as plus size if they did not fit their restrictive sample sizes. The actress has now been accused of taking Ozempic in light of her dramatic weight loss. Barbie stunned her fans after she shared recent pictures of herself wearing body-hugging outfits that showed off her all-new slender figure.

The most recent of these pictures shows Barbie wearing an olive halter neck buttoned top and denims as she posed for the shutterbugs while holding a drink in her hand. In the reactions, a fan commented, "Ozempic did its thing" and another mentioned, "How insulting it must be that this woman has a whole career as so much to offer yet everyone can only focus on her weight and appearance."

A closer look at these comments show, how weight loss using medication such as Ozempic is being frowned upon by the general public. The alternative opinion also shows her as a woman who has had a successful career and has proven her worth, yet all that people are obsessed with is her weight and the way she looks. Unfortunately, the probable cause for her taking such a step of losing weight via medication could be the result of being fat shamed and size stereotyped.

Barbie's weight loss journey, to the extent of becoming recognizable, mirrors the societal critique of being overweight as well the judgement of quick means used to make it a reality.

