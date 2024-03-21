Breast Implants, Nose Job And All The Plastic Surgeries Megan Fox Reveals To Have Gotten Done

Megan Fox makes a big reveal of all the plastic surgeries she has ever gotten done

It is no new news that Megan Fox is considered one of the most attractive women in Hollywood. Owing to her beauty and fashion sensibilities, it is not surprising to see many fans and people on the internet speculating about the secret of her near-perfect appearance. In a candid conversation with online personality Alex Cooper on her video podcast "Call Me Daddy," the Hollywood hotshot confirmed and denied all the plastic surgeries she has gotten done to help her achieve her desired appearance. First up, the work she has denied getting done. "I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that. I've never had buccal fat removal. I'll never have any fat removed, I'm a lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face," says Megan Fox.

"I've never had butt implants or a [Brazilian butt lift]. I mean, I'd be so flattered if somebody thought I had that. If I could, I would! I don't have the extra body fat. And that surgery is such a hard one to recover from. It's so insane, it's basically three months that you have to lay flat on your face, and you're bruised for an eternity," she continued. She explained: "My body doesn't react well to general anaesthesia, so when I go to have a surgery it's a very big deal."

Although she has denied many accusations of the various plastic surgery treatments, she doesn't deny getting them at all. She admitted to getting a rhinoplasty in her early 20s, the only one done on her face which automatically refutes the claims of the actress having done any "facelift of any kind" and fillers.

She has also admitted to getting breast implants not once but at three different stages of her life. "I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids," she continued. "I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."

There is however one treatment that Megan Fox won't talk about. "There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping, sorry. It was really good, and it's not a known plastic surgery." She concluded, "None of this s**t is really safe. It all comes with a risk. So I'm not encouraging people to go out blindly and do things: You should do your own research. But it's a very weird thing to shame somebody for."

The topic of plastic surgery is not a new one in Hollywood but knowing celebrities like Megan Fox are honest about having these tough conversations is like a breath of fresh air for many.



