Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire Stuns In Matching Yellow Outfits For Their Haldi Ceremony

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony with her fiance Shane Gregoire

Read Time: 2 mins
Aaliyah And Shane Stuns In Yellow Outfits For Their Haldi Ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire have finally started. The celebration started with the Haldi ceremony that was held on December 8, 2024. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, bride-to-be Aaliyah wrote, “and so it begins”. In the pictures, we can see both the bride and groom drenched in turmeric and flowers whilst enjoying with family and friends. Talking about their Haldi look, both Aaliyah and Shane can be seen twinning in yellow outfits.

For the day, Aaliyah opted a white pearl embellished blouse which she paired with a light-yellow skirt and matching dupatta. Her intricate blouse featured spaghetti sleeves and intricate detailing all over it. She kept her makeup minimal with subtle base, wispy lashes, decent amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks and nude lips. With her hair half pinned in a way hairstyle she looked gorgeous as ever. On the other hand, her fiancé Shane donned an all-white kurta set which he adorned with a yellow jacket, complementing his lady love perfectly. 

In another picture, Aaliyah was seen surrounded by her friends as they posed for the camera. In the picture, we can see actress Khushi Kapoor also donning a yellow-coloured outfit. She looked stunning in a yellow floral printed saree which she paired with a matching blouse. She kept her makeup subtle and base flawless looking lovely as ever.

After dating for quite few years, Aaliyah and Shane got engaged last year. Now after a year, the couple is all set to get married this month. 

