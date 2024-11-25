5 Peaceful Places To Visit In Perth In Australia When You Aren't Watching The Cricket Matches

November in Australia calls for warm and pleasant weather, making it an ideal time of year to visit. Adding to it, if you are a cricket fan and are visiting the city to witness the cricket matches of India vs. Australia currently in Perth, Australia, then we have listed a travel guide for you. On days when you aren't watching the matches, instead of being bored in your hotel room, here are various peaceful places to visit in Perth, Australia.

1. Kings Park and Botanic Garden

2. Swan Valley

Swan Valley is home to a number of wineries and breweries as well as many other attractions; such as restaurants, cafes, and farmers markets. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it is a place filled with natural and untouched beauty.

3. Cottesloe Beach

It is a popular beach located in Perth, Western Australia. Known for its clear blue water, white sand, and beautiful sunsets, this is also a popular spot for swimming, surfing, and other water sports. One can enjoy that time relaxing, playing fun beach games, or engaging in other activities.

4. The Perth Mint

Perth is a famous gold refinery, and the Mint is located in the city. It is the oldest operational one in Australia. One can enjoy the site of the biggest coin made here or enjoy the view of gold nuggets.

5. Perth Zoo

Perth Zoo is a lovely family destination located on the banks of the Swan River. It is home to a variety of animals, including exotic and native species. The zoo is home to over 1200 animals from over 150 species.

Planning a trip to Perth in Australia? Then it looks like we have got you covered.

