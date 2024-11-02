Woman's Body Found In Live-In Partner's Flat In Kolkata: Cops

Police have started an investigation (Representational)

The body of a woman was on Saturday recovered from the staircase of a building in the Garfa area of Kolkata, police said.

The live-in partner of the woman and her elder sister have been detained after family members alleged that she was murdered, they said.

Initial probe revealed that the 37-year-old woman along with her elder sister was staying in the flat of her partner since Thursday and they had all been consuming alcohol, a senior police officer of Garfa police station said.

"On late Friday night, while climbing down the stairs she allegedly fell and hurt herself. She was declared brought dead while taken to the Bangur Hospital," he said.

Police have started an investigation and are questioning the live-in partner and her sister in connection with the death, he said.

"The woman, though married, was not living with her husband... We are probing the matter," police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)