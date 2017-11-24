Sourav Ganguly's House Gets Notice Over Dengue Mosquito Breeding

Residents of Sourav Ganguly's home in Kolkata have been served a notice today by the civic authorities, urging them to clean up potential spots where the dengue-causing mosquito can breed.The notice was served after Kolkata Municipal Corporation examined Mr Ganguly's Behala home and found Aedes mosquito larvae in large amounts in multiple locations on November 19.The survey was done after Mr Ganguly's older brother Snehashish was diagnosed with dengue on November 15. Snehashish does not live at the Behala home but is a frequent visitor."The notice is really an alert to residents in the house to clean up places where water has accumulated and the Aedes mosquito can breed," said Atin Ghosh, Mayor in Council of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in charge of health. "We will check the house again after a week."Stickers with a picture of a mosquito were pasted on the gate of Mr Ganguly home November 19. "Mosquito causes dengue and malaria," the KMC sticker says.Below it, a handwritten scribble says, "Aedes larvae, flower vase."Sourav Ganguly was seen leaving the house after the civic officials' visit but did not comment. He lives there with his wife, daughter and mother.Snehashish Ganguly, whose condition is now described as stable, is admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, a private hospital in Kolkata.The government has confirmed 23 dengue deaths in the state till November 15. But all 23 died at state-run hospitals.At least 22 more have died at private hospitals of dengue. But the government has not added that number to the list of dengue deaths. It will verify the cause of death at its own labs first, according to the state government's submissions in the Calcutta High Court.