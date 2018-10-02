Smoke From Metro Coach Affects Services For Over An Hour

Services between Kavi Subhash in south and Noapara in north returned to normal at 7.34 pm. (File)

Detection of smoke from under a Metro coach at M G Road station affected underground railway services in the city for over an hour on Monday evening, a Metro spokesperson said.

Passengers were evacuated from the train following detection of smoke at 6.28 pm, Metro chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee said.

Though truncated services were maintained between Maidan and Kavi Subhash stations in the southern part of the city, thousands of passengers were inconvenienced owing to the glitch in the rake in the up line at M G Road in the heart of the city.

Services in the full section between Kavi Subhash in south Kolkata and Noapara in north Kolkata returned to normal at 7.34 pm, she said.