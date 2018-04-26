'Poriborton' Is CPM Leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's War Cry Against BJP In West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee did not mentioned the Trinamool Congress by name even once in his statement, referring to it only as "the ruling party". He, however, did name the BJP.

'Poriborton' which in English means 'change' was Mamata Banerjee's war cry against the Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee led Left Front government in West Bengal, which she swept out of power in 2011. Now the former chief minister is using the same slogan against Ms Banerjee's party and the BJP.



Curiously, Mr Bhattacharjee did not mentioned the Trinamool Congress by name even once in his statement, referring to it only as "the ruling party". He, however, did name the BJP.



"Not only must we defeat the ruling party, we must save Bengal from the stigma of BJP victories," Mr Bhattacharjee said in a statement.



Days ahead of panchayat polls in the state, the former chief minister stressed on how the panchayat system that the Left had put into place, was extremely crucial for the people, politically and socio-economically. "But the current rulers of the state have tarnished it," he said.



"Party workers have snatched the democratic rights of people and resorted to terrible corruption. In this situation, we want a pariborton," he added. This is the first time Mr Bhattacharjee has spoken on the polls in the last six months.



Mr Bhattacharjee called on the Left to "unite and confront political terror with the people's support as panchayat polls are a fight for roji and roti (food and livelihood)."



He said he was forced to stay at home off late because of ill health adding that the recent reports of attacks on CPM candidates and their families for the rural polls had deeply disturbed him.



Chef Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently visited the ailing former chief minister, who has been housebound since October due to his health, at his residence to inquire about his well being.



Mr Bhattacharjee's statement comes amidst the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal slated to be held on May 14. Counting is expected to take place on May 17, but an official confirmation of the date is awaited.









