Kolkata: The Jaguar that rammed a pedestrian, killing him on the spot

A pedestrian was killed after a Jaguar driven by a 19-year-old rammed her in Kolkata. The police said the pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Sasthi Das, a resident of Kolkata's Picnic Garden, died on the spot.

The Jaguar hit two cars first before ramming the pedestrian, the police said, quoting eyewitnesses. The driver, Suesh Parashrampuria, has been arrested.