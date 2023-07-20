On Camera, Speeding Jaguar SUV Crashes Into People On Flyover, 9 Killed

According to the police, five people were killed at the spot.

As a curious crowd gathered at an accident site late at night in Ahmedabad, a speeding Jaguar SUV ran straight into them, killing nine people. A video recorded by a motorcyclist from the opposite side of the road shows the exact moment of the horrifying accident.

The video shows the speeding white SUV, at what seems to be speed well in excess of 100 kmph, slamming into the crowd without ever slowing down, flinging people into the air.

At around 1 am, a Mahindra Thar SUV had collided with a truck at the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway. Bystanders had gathered at the spot to witness what had happened. According to news agency PTI, among the crowd were two cops, a constable and a Home Guard jawan, who had come on the site to control the traffic. The two cops were among those killed by the speeding Jaguar.

According to the police, five people were killed at the spot while four others died during treatment. 10 others were injured and are being treated.

Altamash Qureshi, one of the bystanders at the site, told news agency PTI, that the speed of the car was extremely high. "My friends and I went on the bridge after a Thar (SUV) met with an accident. Suddenly, a car came from behind and hit all of us. The speed of the car was extremely high. It ploughed into the crowd," he said at the hospital.

A police officer told PTI that the driver of the white jaguar, Tathya Patel, was also injured and admitted to a private hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai told PTI that an FIR has been registered. "Nine persons were killed and 10 to 11 people were injured in the accident. It does not appear to be a case of drunk driving. But our primary investigation has revealed the speed of the Jaguar car was extremely high. Since (car driver) Tathya Patel is under treatment, we will arrest him once doctors give a go-ahead," she said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.