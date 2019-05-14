Massive Fire Breaks Out At Resort Near Kolkata

Kolkata | | Updated: May 14, 2019 08:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

Vedic village spa resort fire: Firefighters struggle to douse the flame


Kolkata: 

A massive fire broke out at a resort near Kolkata last night. 

A video shows firefighters struggling to douse the flames at Vedic Village Spa Resort, which is about 20 minutes away from the Kolkata international airport. No injuries have been reported so far and no details were immediately available about the loss of property.

More details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kolkata FireVedic Village FireKolkata

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraDharmendraKamal HaasanPM ModiDelhi Voting PercentageHero BikesElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsOnePlus 7 ProNokia 4.2Samsung A50Ramadan Time TableDigvijaya SinghOnePlus 7Jio PrimeWorld Cup 2019Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................