The four men forcibly entered the cab.(Representational)

A taxi driver was arrested in connection with the alleged snatching of a gold chain and Rs 40,000 from a man when he was going to the airport to board a flight to Tripura today, the police said.Four men forcibly boarded a cab near Posta area in which Sudip Ranjan was going to the Kolkata airport. They then snatched the gold chain and the cash from him and got down near Maniktala. Mr Ranjan informed the matter to the CISF at the airport.They caught the taxi driver and handed him over to the police with the vehicle.