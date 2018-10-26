Man Injured In Durga Puja Accident Saves Six Lives By Donating Organs

"Very thankful to the family of the donor," a patient's relative said.

A private hospital in Kolkata has retrieved the heart, liver, kidneys and corneas of a young male donor, declared brain dead and transplanted to six different people.

The donor, who was injured in a road accident during Durga Puja, was declared brain dead on Thursday. An operation was done and his heart, liver and one kidney were transplanted into three recipients.

The other kidney was sent to state-run SSKM Hospital through a green corridor facilitated by Kolkata Police. The corneas were sent to another hospital.

This is also the maiden heart retrieval in the city. The donor and recipients were all from Bengal. The recipients were registered with NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation).

"The transplanted heart gave a second lease of life to a patient with refractory heart failure, while the liver was transplanted into a patient suffering from end-stage liver disease. The kidneys saved the lives of two patients with advanced kidney failure, one at Apollo Gleneagles and another at SSKM Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

Expressing gratitude, a relative of one of the recipient said: "I am very thankful to the family of the donor. This will encourage everyone to come forward."

