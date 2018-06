World Vitiligo Day: Mamata Banerjee tweeted this morning. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter today to spread awareness onvitiligo, a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells."On World Vitiligo Day, let us pledge to spread global awareness about vitiligo and ensure that no one is discriminated against for their skin condition," Ms Banerjee tweeted this morning.World Vitiligo Day is celebrated globally on June 25 with an aim to create awareness about the skin condition.