The incident took place near a flower market in the Armenian Ghat area.

A total of 21 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

A major fire broke out today at Strand Road close to the Howrah Bridge here and 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service, officials said. The incident took place near a flower market in the Armenian Ghat area, they said.No casualty has been reported, the officials said.The Circular Railway service has been also suspended, they said.