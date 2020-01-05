Kolkata Priests To March Against Citizenship Act On January 20

The December 26 protest had been called by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calcutta.

During Christmas, some churches in Kolkata had called for a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and, on December 26, a few hundred people carried placards with slogans like ''Don''t be silent, don''t be violent'', ''We are all citizens'', ''No NRC no CAA'' and marched from St Paul's Cathedral to the Gandhi statue. Priests and nuns had been advised to come in civilian clothes and not religious robes.

But now, reflecting the growing unease among the Christians about the Citizenship Act, priests in their white robes will lead a protest march in the city on the January 20.

The call to march came at a meeting led by Reverend Paritosh Canning, Bishop of the Calcutta Diocese of the Church of North India or CNI which is Protestant.

Among those who attended the Friday meeting were principals of several top Kolkata schools run by the Calcutta diocese, including La Martiniere and St James. The principals are expected to join the January 20 protest march.

Christians of all denominations of the church and people from all communities will be invited to join the march.