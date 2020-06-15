Ordered 'Communist Manifesto', Got 'Bhagavad Gita', Says Kolkata Man

Sutirtho Das recieved the order last week, he said.

A Kolkata man last week got a copy of "Bhagavad Gita" instead of "The Communist Manifesto" in an apparent delivery mix-up that he would probably remember for a long time.

In a Facebook post, Sutirtho Das shared a few pictures and said that he was "stunned" when he opened the package on Saturday and found in it the Bhagavad Gita - a sacred scripture in Hinduism, which literally means "the Song of God".

"Let's understand the chronology first," Mr Das said as he shared the experience on social media. "Let me first tell you, please first read the entire story and then look at the images, only then you will be able to understand it properly...Let's understand the chronology first," the post in Bengali read.

Sutirtho Das wanted to order from Amazon the 1848 political document authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels based on the idea of a communist society that aims to replace a profit-based economy with public ownership.

"Last Wednesday (10/06) I saw a book on Amazon, available for a good discount. The book was "Communist Manifesto". I ordered it instantly. The Rs 90 book was available for Rs 50. With delivery charges, the cost came to Rs 140," Sutirtho Das's post further read.

"I received a message instantly that the book will be delivered to me either by June 12 or 13. This morning, I received a message that said: 'Your book will be delivered today'. Around 2 pm, I got a call from home that my parcel was delivered," the man recalled in his post.

"The same evening, after returning from work, I opened the parcel and I was stunned. I received "Bhagvat Gita" Instead of "Communist Manifesto". I am unable to understand that instead of the book I ordered, why did I get Gita. Also by the way, in the invoice the name of the book is mentioned as "Communist Manifesto" only," he said.

Hundreds reacted to the Facebook post. Many users wrote sarcastic replies in the comments section.

"It probably sent the study material of the foundation course. After that, you will take a little online test. If you pass it, you will get communist man with 50 % scholarship," wrote a user.

It's not yet clear if Amazon reacted to the alleged mix-up. In his post, Sutirtho Das did not mention if he has raised a complaint with the e-retailer.