Jadavpur University Student Found Dead In West Midnapore: Police

A student at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal, was found dead in West Midnapore district on Saturday, the police said.

The 25-year-old student's body was found inside a mess where he was staying, they said.

Priyadeep was a resident of Keshiari in the same district and had been staying at the mess in Belda for the past few months.

No suicide note was found in the room.

The body of the PhD student was sent for post-mortem.

An official of Jadavpur University said the authorities have come to know about the incident but can get more details only after the institute opens after holidays.

