Former Footballer Subhash Bhowmick Gets 3-Years Jail For Corruption Bhowmick, the then employee of the Anti-Evasion Department of Central Excise, was caught red handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths in December 2005 while accepting a bribe of Rs 150,000 from a businessman near Calcutta South Club, in southern Kolkata.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bhowmick was consequently sent to CBI custody (Representational) Kolkata: The special CBI court here on Monday sentenced former Indian footballer and East Bengal football club's Technical Director Subhash Bhowmick to three years imprisonment after convicting him in a 2005 bribery case.



The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Bhowmick but granted him bail as he was sick.



Bhowmick, the then employee of the Anti-Evasion Department of Central Excise, was caught red handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths in December 2005 while accepting a bribe of Rs 150,000 from a businessman near Calcutta South Club, in southern Kolkata.



Acting on a complaint from the businessman that Bhowmick had demanded a bribe for favouring him in connection with a raid on November 30, the CBI sleuths had laid a trap for Bhowmick and arrested him.



He was consequently sent to CBI custody.



For more Kolkata news,



The special CBI court here on Monday sentenced former Indian footballer and East Bengal football club's Technical Director Subhash Bhowmick to three years imprisonment after convicting him in a 2005 bribery case.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Bhowmick but granted him bail as he was sick.Bhowmick, the then employee of the Anti-Evasion Department of Central Excise, was caught red handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths in December 2005 while accepting a bribe of Rs 150,000 from a businessman near Calcutta South Club, in southern Kolkata.Acting on a complaint from the businessman that Bhowmick had demanded a bribe for favouring him in connection with a raid on November 30, the CBI sleuths had laid a trap for Bhowmick and arrested him. He was consequently sent to CBI custody.For more Kolkata news, click here NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter