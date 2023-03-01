Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Highrise, 6 Fire Engines On The Spot

The fire broke out on the 15th floor of an apartment complex. (Representational)

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Nagerbazar area on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out on the 15th floor of a highrise building in the Diamond City North apartment complex around 3 pm, they said.

Fire services teams were evacuating the apartments in the building, they added.

Six fire engines were working to douse the blaze, officials said.

"Since the fire broke out on the 15th floor, we are facing problems to reach the source of it," a fire services official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that no casualty has so far been reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)