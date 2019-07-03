Fake Indian Currency Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh Seized In Kolkata, 3 Arrested

Special Task Force of Kolkata Police seized fake Indian currency notes

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a total face value of Rs 6,50,000, a senior officer said today.

Based on prior information, the officers intercepted three persons namely Nasiruddin Momin, 29, Shahid Sk, 28, and Suman Sarkar, 23, from A.J.C Bose road on Tuesday.

"Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) amounting to Rs 6,50,000 of total face value, with 325 notes of Rs 2,000 has been seized from his possession," he said.

They will be produced before the court on Wednesday.



