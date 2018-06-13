College Girl Tries To Run Drugs To Boyfriend In Kolkata Jail On Tuesday, the girl arrived at the Dum Dum Central Correction Home on Kolkata's outskirts to meet her 25-year-old boyfriend who is in jail for the last two and a half years.

The exact nature of the narcotic is yet to be forensically confirmed (Representational) Kolkata: A girl studying in second year of college was arrested for trying to supply narcotics to her boyfriend who is in jail for smuggling drugs. The boy is currently at Dum Dum correctional home in Kolkata.



After spending a night in a police lock up, she was produced in court and released on bail today.



But the incident has jail officials and the police in shock, especially because just four days ago, a doctor at Alipore Jail in the heart of the city was arrested for attempting to sneak in cannabis, alcohol, cash and cell phones for jail inmates.



On Tuesday, the girl arrived at the Dum Dum Central Correction Home on Kolkata's outskirts to meet her 25-year-old boyfriend who is in jail for the last two and a half years.



She had with her a packet for him, the jail superintendent said, with blades, shampoo sachets and a plastic bottle of talcum powder.



Officials became suspicious, opened up the bottle and found mixed with the talcum powder suspicious granules of a dark substance.



While the exact nature of the narcotic is yet to be forensically confirmed, the college student was immediately arrested.



Jail authorities would not confirm the nature of the narcotic. Police said it was "ganja" or cannabis though some media reports have claimed it was heroin.



The girl, a resident of Barasat 30 km from Kolkata and a student at a Madhyamgram college - of Sanskrit, according to some reports, was given bail because the quantity of the narcotic seized was 295 grams.



Mr Joy Saha, her lawyer, described the narcotic as "ganja" and said bail is denied if the quantity of 'ganja' seized was more than a kilo.



On Friday, 9th June, the Alipore jail doctor was caught 'red handed', according to jail officials, with four kg of marijuana, alcohol, 35 cell phones and chargers and Rs 1.46 lakh cash from his position. The doctor had been working at the jail for the last 10 years.



