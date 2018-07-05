Boy, 2, Sexually Assaulted Allegedly At Kolkata Playschool

A two-year-old boy was sexually assaulted allegedly at a playschool in Kolkata. His wails and blood-stained pants made his mother suspicious. The assault was confirmed in his medical report, police said.

According to the mother, when she went to pick him from school on Monday, he was crying uncontrollably. She found blood stains on his clothes. She took him to a doctor, who was shocked to see injuries on his private parts.



The next morning, the parents went to the school and told the principal about the abuse. Jayashree Anand, the principal, denied the incident. When they demanded to see the CCTV footage, they were sent back home with any help.





Later, she told the parents over phone that the CCTV cameras there reportedly haven't recorded anything between June 26 and July 2 when the assault took place.

The parents have filed a complaint and the police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Last year, two incidents of sexual abuse at top Kolkata schools had stirred the government. While a four-year-old girl was sexually abused at Kolkata's GD Birla School, another child from an equally reputed school was molested, not once but at least twice by school staff, her parents had said.