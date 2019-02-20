5-Year-Old Autistic Boy Drowns In School's Hydrotherapy Pool In Kolkata

The Asha school is situated in the compound of the Command Hospital at Alipore in Kolkata

Kolkata | | Updated: February 20, 2019
The Asha school was set up in 1992


Kolkata: 

A five-year-old boy drowned in a hydrotherapy pool Wednesday at a school for special children run by the Eastern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in Kolkata, a Defence official said.

The boy, who suffered from autism, reportedly died after drowning in the pool.

Describing the incident as "tragic", the official said "We are looking into the matter to ascertain how it happened."

The Asha school is situated in the compound of the Command Hospital at Alipore in Kolkata, the official said.

It established in September, 1992 to provide education, care and rehabilitation to the differently-abled children of defence personnel and civilians.

