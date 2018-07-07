2 Central GST Officials Caught In Rs 43 Crores Fake Invoices Case

Two directors of the Howrah CGST Commissionerate were arrested (Representational)

A Rs 43 crore tax evasion fraud in the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) was unearthed today, official sources said.

Three persons including two directors of the Howrah CGST Commissionerate were arrested in connection with the irregularities in Howrah and Hooghly areas under the Commissionerate.

Investigations revealed that the fraud pertains to issuance of fake GST invoices to 63 taxpayers without delivery of any goods or service, the sources said.

These recipients have availed inadmissible Input Tax Credit, the sources said adding that some of these recipients were also found to be non-existent.

As per Section 132 of the CGST Act, issuance of an invoice or bill without supply of goods or services and wrongful availing of Input Tax Credit is a punishable offence, the sources said.