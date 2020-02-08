12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By Friends In Kolkata

Four men forced the girl to drink and then took her to a house in South Kolkata's Ekbalpore where they repeatedly raped her.

All the four accused have been arrested. (Representational)

Kolkata:

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men, including two of her close friends, at a birthday party, the police said. 

According to the police complaint, the four men forced her to drink and then took her to a house in South Kolkata's Ekbalpore where they repeatedly raped her on Thursday evening.

The four accused, all school dropouts, were arrested on Friday. A case has been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. 

They will be taken to the city sessions court on Saturday.

