12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By Friends In Kolkata

All the four accused have been arrested. (Representational)

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men, including two of her close friends, at a birthday party, the police said.

According to the police complaint, the four men forced her to drink and then took her to a house in South Kolkata's Ekbalpore where they repeatedly raped her on Thursday evening.

The four accused, all school dropouts, were arrested on Friday. A case has been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

They will be taken to the city sessions court on Saturday.