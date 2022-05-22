Vishu Bumper Lottery Result Today. Rs 10 Crore First Prize

Vishu bumper lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

Vishu bumper lottery result: The draw of Kerala Lotteries' Vishu bumper lottery results will be held on Sunday at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. According to a statement released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the state government officials will inaugurate the draw. The Vishu bumper results will be released for the first prize Rs 10 crore, among other prizes a total of more than Rs 34 crores. The draw will live broadcast on selected Malayalam TV stations on Sunday from 2.00 pm and a cumulative results of the Vishu bumper draw will be released online at keralalotteries.com after 4.30 pm.

The Vishu bumper lottery carries a second prize of Rs 50 lakh and third prize of Rs 60 lakh (which will be given to 12 tickets - Rs 5 lakh each).

The Vishu bumper tickets are sold for Rs 250 across the state by registered agencies.

Vishu bumper lottery results 2022: Details

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Vishu Bumper lottery Lottery result date May 22, 2022 Lottery draw day Sunday Lottery number BR 85 First prize Rs 10 crore Second prize Rs 50 lakh Third prize Rs 60 lakh (For 12 tickets) Lottery draw starts at 2.00 pm Ticket prize Rs 250 Results to be released online After 4.30 pm Vishu lottery result link Click here

Apart from bumper lottery schemes, Kerala Lotteries runs draws for other state-run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

