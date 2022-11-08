Vinod Dham, 'Father Of Intel's Pentium Chip', Meets Kerala Chief Minister. Details Here

Vinod Dham, known as 'Father of the Pentium Chip", met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjjayan today

Vinod Dham, popularly known as the 'Father of the Pentium Chip", called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjjayan at his office here today.

During the meeting, he recommended that a Centre of Excellence for Product Design should be developed and offered all assistance for its design, a Chief Minister's Office statement said.

Mr Vijayan informed Mr Dham that provision of necessary facilities for the project in Technopark in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram would be considered.

A cluster of design unit, start-up units of Technopark and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park would be formed for the same, it said.

Entrepreneurs and researchers would hold an hour-long interaction with Mr Dham at Technopark on November 10.

Electronic entrepreneurs, post-graduate students and faculty from design units and researchers and scientists from the Park would attend the programme.

Besides the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary VP Joy and Vijayan's chief principal secretary K M Abraham also took part in the meeting with Mr Dham at the Chief Minister's chamber, the statement added.



