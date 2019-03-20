Kerala Girl, 18, Dies After Stalker Sets Her On Fire, Says Police

According to eyewitnesses, the accused, Ajin Reji, set the girl on fire (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl, who was set on fire by a stalker in broad daylight on March 12, died due to injuries in Kerala's Thiruvalla on Wednesday.

The victim, who sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused, Ajin Reji, set the girl on fire in Thiruvalla after pouring petrol over her. An onlooker caught the accused as he tried to run from the spot and handed him over to police.

According to police, Ajin and the girl knew each other. "They were walking together in Thiruvalla when suddenly the boy took out a can of petrol and set her on fire," police said.

The accused is presently under police custody and a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

