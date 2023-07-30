'Sorry Daughter': Kerala Cops' Apology After Minor's Sex Assault, Murder

The accused was arrested last night based on CCTV footage, police said.

Kerala Police today posted an apology after an overnight search for a missing five-year-old girl ended with the recovery of her body from a dump site in the state's Ernakulam district.

The girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death after being kidnapped by a migrant worker from her home, officials said.

"Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet.

"Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested," read the post in Malayalam.

The accused was arrested last night based on CCTV footage, but interrogation was delayed since he was in an intoxicated, said police. He led the cops to her body this morning even as a massive search operation continued overnight.

The opposition Congress alleged lapses on part of the state police in tracing the child, but state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb rejected the charges.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the police failed to act despite knowing that the accused had kidnapped the girl.

Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran has also sought financial assistance for the girl's family from the state government.