'Shocking Revelations': Customs To Court On Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

The customs department filed an affidavit in Kerala High Court in the gold smuggling case

The customs department today told the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh, an accused in a gold smuggling case, has made "shocking revelations" against the Chief Minister, the Speaker and some ministers in her statement before a magistrate.

"She has made shocking revelations about the Chief Minister's close connections with the previous Consul General of the UAE and the illegal monetary transactions carried out," Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said in a statement.

"She has also stated with clarity about smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Speaker with the help of the Consulate. She has also clearly stated about the improper and illegal activities of 3 Hon'ble Ministers of the State Cabinet and the Hon'ble Speaker," the top customs official said in the statement.

The CPI(M) has hit out at the centre over the statement by the customs.

"The customs affidavit in court is a clear indication that the BJP has lost its mind after realising that the LDF is going to get a second term," the party said in a statement.

Election will be held in Kerala on April 6.

"Central probe agencies have become tools for election campaign. This is a clear violation of code of conduct and misuse of probe agencies," the CPI(M) said. "The agencies which came to investigate gold smuggling hasn't managed to make any findings in the case," the party said, adding it will hold protests outside the customs department offices in in key cities in Kerala.

The opposition has hit out at the ruling Left front. "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue in power. All our allegations are proving right. Why are the probe agencies going slow and taking so long to probe these cases?" Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged.