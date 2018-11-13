Top Court To Hear Review Petition On Sabarimala Verdict On January 22: Live Updates

Sabarimala Temple Verdict Review Petition: The review petition is to be held on 22nd January.

The Supreme Court today agreed to review its order ending the ban on women of menstrual age at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The batch of petitions seeking the recall of the constitution bench verdict allowing the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years at Lord Ayyappa's temple at Sabarimala will be heard in an open court. The review petition is to be held on 22nd January.

A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the judgment would be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.



On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

