Rat Fever Scare In Kerala: 5 Things To Know

Kerala rat fever: Twelve people have died due to leptospirosis in the flood-wrecked state

Thiruvananthapuram: In the aftermath of the floods in Kerala, a waterborne disease known leptospirosis or 'rat fever' has killed 12 people since August. Leptospirosis is transmitted in water containing infected urine from rodents and other animals. Rat fever rarely spreads from person to person and can be treated with common antibiotics. Kerala sees leptospirosis cases every monsoon as paddy fields fill with water, increasing the chance of infection for farmers, especially through wounds such as cuts. Doctors are continuing to dispense preventive medicine in the form of tablets which need to be taken once a week for a month.