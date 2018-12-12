Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet Fate Like PM Did In Polls: Kerala Congress

Pinarayi Vijayan will meet his fate the way PM Modi did in the assembly elections, said Congress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet his fate the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in the just-concluded assembly elections, suffering at the hands of the Congress in three states, Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday.

"Modi suffered a debacle because the people of those states gave it back to him for his arrogance. Likewise, here also people are watching everything. Vijayan is also heading for a similar fate like Modi's," the Congress leader told reporters in the Kerala Assembly.

The BJP's hopes in the just concluded five states elections were dashed as it lost Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to the Congress, while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi took Telangana and the Mizo National Front won in Mizoram.

The Leader of Opposition, Mr Chennithala noted that the state government has enforced prohibitory orders in Sabarimala ever since the temple opened on November 16, turning a deaf ear to the protest by both the Congress and the BJP.

"The state government is not doing anything to end this impasse even as three of our legislators are on a protest," he said. The protests by three UDF legislators in the foyer of the House entered the 10th day on Wednesday.

"The government has to withdraw the prohibitory orders," he added on the penultimate day of the Assembly session, as the opposition again created ruckus inside the House.

The opposition went to the well of the house and shouted slogans, besides blocking the vision of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan with a banner.

"You have crossed all limits of decency of behavior in the house and this is too much," a visibly angry speaker said and rushed through with the listed business and adjourned the house for the day. Thursday is the last day of the assembly session.

The Kerala Police earlier in the day recommended extension of the prohibitory orders in Pathanamthitta district where the temple town is located. It is to end at midnight.

The police's move came even as the Kerala High Court while hearing a bunch of petitions on Wednesday asked the State Police chief to ensure that certain barricades in and around the temple town is removed to enable the pilgrims to move freely.

The court's directive was on the basis of a recommendation by the high court appointed three-member observer team.

"Even the high court has asked for relaxations at Sabarimala and here Vijayan is adamant. In a democracy, to end the impasse, Vijayan should call for a discussion," said State Congress chief Mulapally Ramachandran.