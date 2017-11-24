Nurse Attacked During Vaccination Drive In Kerala, 3 Arrested

A nurse was attacked during a vaccination drive in Kerala's Malappuram. Shyamala B's arm was twisted and others on duty were roughed up by a group of men, three of whom have now been arrested. The police said the attackers, armed with knives, had struck as the vaccination drive against measles and rubella was being conducted at a school in Edavoor.Some groups in Malappuram, traditionally, have been resistant to vaccinations. But according to medical officers, the resistance has gone down over the last few years, with schools and institutions voluntarily opening their doors to vaccination drives.Health Minister KK Shailaja has condemned the incident saying, "strict action will be taken in such cases. But these should be seen in isolation with no support from from public at large."The vaccination drive against the two diseases is being held across Kerala for children up to the age of 15 years.