Normal Life May Be Hit In Kerala Tomorrow As State To Go On 24-Hour Strike

The strike call given by 16 trade unions under the banner of United Trade Union will begin tonight, CITU State President Anathalavattom Anandan said in a statement.
Employees of the state and central government offices such as banks and BSNL are expected to take part in the stir.
Public transport vehicles including state-owned KSRTC buses will stay off the roads tomorrow.
CITU, INTUC, AITUC, STU, HMS, UTUC are among the major unions that have joined the protest call.
Workers would take out protest demonstrations in different places across the state as part of the agitation against the new labour law of the Centre.
Meanwhile, Kerala Union of Working Journalists extended support to the strike call.