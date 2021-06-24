'Then You Suffer': Kerala Women's Panel Chief Snaps At Domestic Violence Survivor

Kerala: The incident took place during a live phone-in program

In an exchange on a call-in show that has caused shock and anger, a caller sharing her account of domestic violence was curtly told off by the chief of Kerala's Women's Commission, who lost patience at her responses and snapped: "Then you suffer!"

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine has provoked furious reactions online over what is widely seen as her insensitive handling of the woman caller during the shoot of a Malayalam TV show.

The caller is heard telling Ms Josephine about being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law. The Women's Commission Chief sounds irritated, possibly due to audio issues, and asks her if she ever went to the police. The woman replied that she hadn't shared it with anyone.

Inexplicably, the Women's Commission chairperson retorted, "Then you suffer, OK?"

The incident took place during a live phone-in program that had callers sharing their grievances.

This is how the exchange went:

MC Josephine: Do you have children?

Caller: ((Inaudible))

MC Josephine: Do you have children?

MC Josephine: DO YOU HAVE CHILDREN???

Caller: No No

MC Josephine: Does your husband beat you?

Caller: Yes

MC Josephine: Mother-in-law?

Caller: Husband and mother in-law together do this

MC Josephine: So why did you not inform the police?

Caller: I did not tell anyone

MC Josephine: Then you suffer, OK?

Many called for her resignation.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran urged Union Minister Smriti Irani to step in and take action.

"Chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission is an intolerant hostile CPI(M) leader who condemned a domestic violence complainant on live TV and condones abuse. Requesting Smriti Irani to kindly intervene," Ms Surendran wrote.