Kerala Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Son As 'Sacrifice To God': Police

Police have launched a probe into the case. (Representational)

A woman was arrested in Kerala's Palakkad district for allegedly hacking to death her six-year-old son as a 'sacrifice to God', police said today. The woman later called the police and narrated the incident, following which she was arrested, police officials said.

Shahida, who is pregnant with fourth child, killed her son late Sunday night and later called the police to inform about the crime.

Her husband and two other children, who were sleeping in the adjacent room, came to know about the incident only after the police reached the house, police officials said.

Police have filed a murder case against Shahida and have launched a probe into the matter.

Last month, a couple in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district killed their two daughters, hoping that they would come back to life within hours due to spiritual power.

The parents, highly educated yet extremely superstitious, allegedly believed their girls were possessed by some evil spirit. Neighbours said the girls were made to circle the house as part of the elaborate rituals.