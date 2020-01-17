Kerala Teacher Suspended For Allegedly Threatening Students 'Go To Pakistan' Over CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India.

A teacher at a girls' government school in Kerala's Thrissur has been suspended for allegedly repeatedly threatening students with "get ready to go to Pakistan", while speaking about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA.

According to the complaint made by the parents of a Muslim student, the Hindi teacher repeatedly spoke to students about the citizenship law in an insulting manner.

"The parents complained saying that not just once, but the teacher repeatedly spoke to students about Citizenship Amendment Act with reference to Pakistan, made insulting remarks and attempted to do so in front of parents during a Parent Teachers' Association meet," Sunil Dutt, the chairperson of the school management committee told NDTV.

The school has a sizeable number of Muslim students.

"The parent also complained about how the teacher , who is supposed to teach Hindi, in the past several times engaged in biology , making sexually coloured remarks in the classroom," Mr Dutt added.

Based on the complaint, statements of the teachers and the students have been taken and the teacher has been suspended on grounds of serious breach of conduct, based on the orders of the District Deputy Director for Education.

The Citizenship Amendment Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Since the citizenship law was passed last month, protests against it have been sweeping the country. In many places, it turned ugly with clashes with the police, arson and vandalism.