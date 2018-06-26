Kerala Food Safety Department Officials Siezes 9,600 Kg Of Toxic Fish

The use of Formalin in preservation of food items poses a great threat to public health(Representational)

Nearly 9,600 kg of fish, preserved in toxic chemical formalin, was seized at the border check post of Arayankavu in Kollam district. The state food safety department officials intercepted a cargo of chemical-laced fish from Tuticorin in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, at the check post last night, a release said in Thiruvananthapuram today.



The fish that arrived in two vehicles included 7000 kg of prawns and 2600 kg of other species. A total of 21,600 kg of fish with formalin had been seized after the launch of 'Operation Sagar Rani,' a drive to ensure safety and hygiene at fish handling and distribution centres, it said.



Formalin is used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries. The widespread use of the deadly chemical now-a-days in preservation of fish, fruit and other food items is posing a great threat to public health.



The Food Safety Department had launched 'Operation Sagar Rani' last month with special focus on fish stock, following a directive from the Health Minister KK Shailaja in this regard.





